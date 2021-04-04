Voogie's Angel Reboot Project Last Angels Streams 2nd Promo

The official website of Dennō Sentai Last Angels (Cyber Squad Last Angels), the multimedia reboot project of the Voogie's Angel project, began streaming the second promotional video for the project on Friday. The 18-second video teases the Angels' past leading up to the launch of their Strikemyer battle vehicle.

Cosmic Ray , Momogre , Nichion , and Aoi Takeuchi announced the project last November. The project unveiled its first promotional video on February 19.

The project retains the original theme of Voogie's Angel of a squad of girls fighting an alien invasion, but has completely new characters. The cast of the new project includes:

The project will have two CD releases that will include both songs and a voice drama the first of which released on March 24 with the next releasing on April 21.

Voogie's Angel began as a series of radio dramas in 1996 by Aoi Takeuchi . The project inspired a three-episode OVA in 1997, with character design and direction by Masami Obari . The project inspired another OVA in 1999 titled Voogie's Angel -Forever and ever- .