Discotek to Release Dear Brother, Memories, Nyanbo, Video Warrior Laserion Anime on June 29

Discotek Media announced on Monday that it will release the Dear Brother , Memories , and Nyanbo! anime, as well as the second collection of the Lady Oscar: The Rose of Versailles anime on Blu-ray Disc on June 29. The company will also release the Video Warrior Laserion anime on standard definition Blu-ray Disc on the same day.

Discotek will release Dear Brother with English subtitles only. Discotek previously noted noted that the license period for Dear Brother is "unusually short," and the company cannot assure that the license will be renewed after the first release.

Discotek will release the 1995 Memories anthology film with a newly revised subtitle translation. The 1080p Blu-ray release will feature English subtitles, a new English dub , a special preview video, " Cannon Fodder " animated storyboards, interviews, and an art gallery.

The Discotek release of Nyanbo! will ship as a subtitle-only release.

The Rose of Versailles release is an HD remaster of the series with English subtitles. The second collection includes episodes 21-40. Discotek released the first collection with the first 20 episodes on April 27.

Discotek will release all 45 episodes of Video Warrior Laserion on SD Blu-ray Disc in Japanese with English subtitles.