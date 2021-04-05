News
Nikkatsu Film Studio Creates Anime Department
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nikkatsu, Japan's oldest movie studio, revealed on April 1 that it has established an anime department within its larger video business division. The department was created to facilitate the faster and more efficient funding and investment into anime productions for the company. Hiroyuki Hayashi will head the new department, in addition to his previous duties as assistant executive for the company's video business division, and the head of its copyright sales department.
The company has recently invested into a number of anime productions, with examples including Arte, By the Grace of the Gods, and WAVE!! Surfing Yappe!!, as well as the upcoming second season of the My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! anime.
Sources: Nikkatsu, Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)