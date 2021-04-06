Tiger & Bunny Writer Masafumi Nishida's Tesla Note Manga Gets TV Anime

2021 anime about spies' shadow war to claim Nikola Tesla's legacy

Kodansha announced on Wednesday that it is producing a television anime adaptation of Masafumi Nishida , Tadayoshi Kubo , and Kōta Sannomiya's Tesla Note manga that will premiere this year. The anime's website revealed a teaser promotional video, as well as the anime's cast and staff.

The anime's cast includes (left to right in image below):

Michio Fukuda ( Hyakko , Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan: Demon Capital , Terraformars Revenge ) is directing the anime at Gambit. Nishida himself is supervisng and writing the series scripts. POKImari ( Sorcery in the Big City ) is drafting the original character designs. Kaoru Wada ( Inuyasha , Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon ) is composing the music

The spy action manga centers around "Mission T," a shadow war of spies and secret intelligence waged to prevent the world's destruction. The story centers on Botan Negoro, who has trained as a ninja since childhood, and has grown to become a talented spy. She teams up with Kuruma, a spy who has a flair for theatrics, in a new mission with the world at stake: to retrieve the "Tesla Crystal," the "legacy" of genius Russian inventor Nikola Tesla. But other countries and their agents are already moving to secure the Tesla Crystal, and Botan and Kuruma will have to use all their wit to outsmart them.

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on January 6. Nishida and Kubo are credited with the original work, while Sannomiya is drawing the art. Kodansha will publish the manga's first compiled book volume on April 16.

Nishida write the scropts for the Tiger & Bunny anime and the two movies in the franchise . He is also credited with the series composition for the Tiger & Bunny: The Comic manga and as the original story writer for the Tiger & Bunny manga. Nishida is returning to handle the series composition for the second season of the Tiger & Bunny anime in 2022.

Source: Tesla Note anime's website