Crunchyroll Streams Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S Shorts

Net anime shorts debuted on Wednesday prior to 2nd season's July airing

Crunchyroll added the first episode of the Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S Short Animation Series ( Mini Dora ) anime shorts in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS on Wednesday. The short anime also debuted on Kyoto Animation 's YouTube channel on Wednesday prior to the July premiere of the main Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S anime.

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S is the second season based on Coolkyoushinja 's Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide outside of Asia starting in July.

The returning cast includes:

Tomomi Mineuchi will voice the new character Ilulu.

Tatsuya Ishihara ( The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya , Sound! Euphonium ) is directing the anime's second season. The late Yasuhiro Takemoto ( Amagi Brilliant Park , The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya , Hyōka , Lucky Star ), who directed the anime's first season, is credited as the series director. Yuka Yamada ( Neo Angelique Abyss , Samurai Warriors , Umi Monogatari ) is returning to oversee the series' scripts, and Miku Kadowaki ( Amagi Brilliant Park , Beyond the Boundary ) is returning to design the characters. Nobuaki Maruki ( Amagi Brilliant Park ) is returning as the chief animation director.

Shōko Ochiai ( Tsurune ) is the art director, replacing the late Mikiko Watanabe . Norihiro Tomiita ( A Silent Voice ) is returning as the 3D director, and Joji Unoguchi ( Violet Evergarden: The Movie ) is returning as the 3D artist. Hiroki Ueda is the compositing director of photography. Azumi Hata ( Free! -Take Your Marks- ) is the color key artist. Yota Tsuruoka is returning to direct the sound, and Masumi Itou is returning to compose the music at Lantis .

fhána will perform the opening theme song "Ai no Supreme" and Super Chorogons will perform the ending theme song "Maid With Dragons."

Kyoto Animation is returning to produce the anime. The "S" in the show's second season title stands for "Super Supreme Second life Starts."

Coolkyoushinja began the ongoing Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga in the inaugural issue of Monthly Action magazine in May 2013. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English. The manga has also inspired several spinoff series.

The series inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in April 2020.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)