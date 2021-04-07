Haru's Curse Manga Gets Live-Action Show Starring Hikaru Takahashi

TV Tokyo announced on Wednesday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Asuka Konishi 's Haru's Curse ( Haru no Noroi ) manga, with Hikaru Takahashi (seen below) as protagonist Natsumi Tachibana. Masayuki Ochiai is directing the series and is also penning the scripts.

The series will air as the second title in the new "Satadora" programming block of TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu , and it will also stream on Paravi one week ahead of its television premiere.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

After Natsumi's younger sister and best friend Haru dies at the age of 19, she begins dating Haru's fiancee Togo - on the condition that he take her only to places he had taken her sister. Their relationship deepens as the seasons pass, but Haru's Curse lies between them... Will there be happiness after Haru's Curse is broken?

Konishi launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine in November 2015, and ended it in November 2016. Ichijinsha published two compiled book volumes for the manga. Kodansha Comics published the manga's first volume on February 16.

Source: Comic Natalie