Jump Force Game's DLC Trailer Reveals Giorno's April 13 Launch

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Wednesday that it will add the DLC character Giorno Giovanna from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind to the Jump Force crossover fighting game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on April 13. Character Pass 2 will grant early access to the character on Friday. The company began streaming a trailer that previews Giorno.

Giorno is the final character in the second character pass.

The game's Character Pass 2 includes the already released characters Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia , Meruem from Hunter x Hunter , Hiei from Yu Yu Hakusho , Yoruichi Shihōin from Bleach .

The company added Yoruichi from Bleach to all versions of the game on February 2. The company added Meruem and Hiei to the Switch version on February 2. The two characters launched for the other versions last October.

Jump Force Deluxe Edition , the Nintendo Switch version of the game, launched in August 2020. The Switch version allows for local co-op with two consoles connected, and offline battles that allow for up to six people to play with one console. The Switch version includes all nine characters from the game's first Character Pass, and the game's second Character Pass is also available separately.

Spike Chunsoft developed the game, which launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February 2019 in the Americas, Europe, and Japan.

Previously released DLC characters include My Hero Academia 's Katsuki Bakugo, Dragon Ball Z 's Majin Buu, Yu-Gi-Oh! 's Seto Kaiba, My Hero Academia 's All Might, Hunter x Hunter 's Biscuit Krueger, Naruto 's Madara Uchiha, Bleach 's Toshiro Hitsugaya and Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, One Piece 's Trafalgar Law, and Kane and Galena (original characters designed by Akira Toriyama ). The sets of paid DLC include avatar costumes and skills along with the DLC characters. The game's first Character Pass allows players to access the first nine DLC characters.

