The World Ends With You Anime Replaces Opening Song After ALI Band Drummer's Arrest

The official website for The World Ends with You the Animation ( Subarashiki Kono Sekai The Animation ), the anime of Square Enix 's The World Ends with You ( Subarashiki Kono Sekai ) action role-playing game, announced on Thursday that the anime will change its opening theme song. Sony Music Labels reported on the same day that police arrested Kahadio (real name Kadio Shirai), the drummer of the band ALI . The band was slated to perform the opening theme song "TEENAGE CITY RIOT" for the anime.

None of the announcements from Sony Music Labels , The World Ends with You the Animation website, or ALI 's official website mention why Kahadio was arrested, but ALI 's website does mention a "scandal." The announcement on ALI 's official website noted that the case was currently under investigation, but that it will deal with Kahadio "appropriately." The anime will air its first episode tomorrow as planned.

Funimation will stream the anime.

The funk/hip-hop group ALI previously performed the theme songs for the BEASTARS , Jujutsu Kaisen , and Noblesse anime. The band made their major debut in 2019 with the single "Wild Side," the opening theme song for the first season of BEASTARS .