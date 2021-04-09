Cestvs: The Roman Fighter TV Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Ending Theme

Sarasa Kadowaki performs ending theme for series premiering on April 14

The official website for Cestvs: The Roman Fighter , the television anime of Shizuya Wazarai 's Kentō Ankoku Den Cestvs and Kendo Shitō Den Cestvs manga, began streaming the show's second promotional video on Friday. The video previews singer-songwriter Sarasa Kadowaki's ending theme song "Kirei da" (You're Beautiful).

The series will premiere on April 14 at 24:55 (effectively, April 15 at 12:55 a.m.) in Fuji TV 's +Ultra programming block. Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs.

The original manga takes place at the height of the Roman Empire, and follows Cestus, a boy who is enslaved and placed in a training school for boxers to fight in the Colosseum.

Hiromu Mineta is starring in the anime as Cestus, in his first starring role in an anime. The other cast members are:

Toshifumi Kawase ( Tenjho Tenge , Matchless Raijin-Oh ) is the chief director of the anime. Bandai Namco Pictures is producing the series. Professional boxer Yoshihiro Kamegai is advising the staff for boxing scenes in the anime. Masahiro Tokuda , Akihiro Manabe , and Yoshiyasu Ueda are composing the music. LOGIC&MAGIC is producing the CG. The group Dragon Ash are performing the opening theme song "Endeavor."

Kentō Ankoku Den Cestvs ran in Young Animal from 1997 to 2009 and had 15 volumes. Kendo Shitō Den Cestvs launched in Young Animal in 2010, and then moved to Young Animal Arashi in 2014. The manga then moved again to the Manga Park app in 2018. The manga will again move to Hakusensha 's Young Animal Zero magazine. Hakusensha published the ninth volume on June 28.