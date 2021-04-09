News
Sentai Filmworks Licenses Gargoyle of Yoshinaga House
posted on by Alex Mateo
Anime premiered in April 2006
Sentai Filmworks announced on Friday that it has acquired distribution rights to the Gargoyle of Yoshinaga House (Yoshinaga-san'chi no Gargoyle) anime.
Sentai Filmworks describes the story:
Yoshinaga just won the local lottery! Instead of a fabulous getaway or a lifetime supply of her favorite food, she is awarded a stone gargoyle. But things get interesting when she discovers the ‘Gargoyle’ lives! Not only that, he can speak, fly and fire potentially lethal energy beams. Naturally, like any good gargoyle, he is bound to protect the Yoshinaga home from any and all threats. The once mundane, ordinary Yoshinaga household just became a place of magic, excitement and plenty of laughs!
The anime premiered in April 2006, and it had 12 episodes. The anime is based on Sennendou Taguchi's Yoshinaga-san'chi no Gargoyle light novel, which debuted in 2004.
Iku Suzuki (Yumeiro Pâtissière, DearS) directed the series, and Takao Yoshioka (The Familiar of Zero, Your Lie in April) was in charge of script and series composition.
Source: Sentai Filmworks