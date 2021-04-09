Sentai Filmworks Licenses Gargoyle of Yoshinaga House

Inazuma Eleven remains in development hell until (at least) 2023, fans have fun pretending anyone other than Mai is coming to KOF XV , and Pac-Man 99 is here! ― Hi folks! Looks like it's that time of week again. It's a little bit slow on the news front, but that's okay – more time to catch all the hot new anime being covered in the preview guide! And hey, how about that Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Part 6...