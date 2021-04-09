'So I'm a Spider, So What?' Anime Casts Kenjiro Tsuda, Toshiyuki Morikawa

Tsuda plays Merazophis, Morikawa plays Potimas in ongoing series

The official website for the television anime of author Okina Baba and illustrator Tsukasa Kiryu 's So I'm a Spider, So What? ( Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? ) novels revealed two new cast members on Friday. The newly announced cast includes:

Kenjiro Tsuda as Merazophis, commander of the fourth demon army

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Potimas Harrifenas, the elf patriarch and a goodwill ambassador

The anime premiered on January 8 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , BS11 , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and TV Aichi . The anime will run for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year). Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The company will also stream an English dub. The anime was previously slated to premiere last year, but the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) greatly affected the anime's production schedule.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

I, the protagonist, was just an ordinary high school girl, but suddenly I was reincarnated as a spider monster in a fantasy world. Not only that, but I awakened in a dungeon filled with vicious monsters. Armed with only my human knowledge and my overwhelming positivity, I'm forced to use spiderwebs and traps to defeat far stronger monsters just to stay alive... So begins the labyrinth survival story of a girl with incredible mental strength living as one of the lowest-ranked beasts!

Shin Itagaki ( Teekyū , Berserk 2016, Cop Craft ) is directing the anime at Millepensee , with Shinichiro Ueda as assistant director. Okina Baba , the author of the original novels, is collaborating with Yūichirō Momose ( Infinite Dendrogram , My Sister, My Writer ) for head writing duties. Kii Tanaka ( Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu , Hinomaru Sumo ) is drawing the character designs. Masahiko Suzuki , Ryō Hirata , and Hiromi Kimura are credited for monster design. Tomohiro Yoshida is the chief animator. Shinji Nagaoka is the art director, while Chieko Hibi is the color designer. Hideki Imaizumi is the director of photography, Takashi Sakurai is in charge of editing, and Kazuo Yamaguchi is credited as the CG director, with exsa as the CG animation studio. ENGI is credited for CG animation production assistance. Shūji Katayama is composing the music.