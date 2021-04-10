Disgaea RPG Smartphone Game Launches in English on April 12

Game to launch worldwide except in some Asian countries

Hong Kong-based Boltrend Games announced on Friday that it will launch Nippon Ichi Software 's Makai Senki Disgaea RPG smartphone game in English for iOS and Android on April 12. The company is releasing the game worldwide except in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Vietnam, and South Korea.

Boltrend Games describes the game:

DISGAEA brought to mobile! The Netherworld, a place deeper than the deepest ocean and darker than the darkest cave. It's a chaotic world ruled by demons, monsters, and Overlords. No one knows quite where to find it. But now this dark place will open to all the players. Enter the Netherworld, try to raise the Strongest Overlord on a strange but exciting adventure.

ForwardWorks announced the English version of the game on December 17.

ForwardWorks and Nippon Ichi Software launched the game in March 2019, but players experienced numerous bugs and errors, which prompted the companies to disable access to the game shortly afterwards after assessing that the game needed major repairs that would take some months.

ForwardWorks stated that it brought in an additional development partner in June 2019, and in July through September the companies continued to improve the servers and the app. In October 2019 the companies opened a test version of the game.

The game restarted service in November 2019, with all player data completely reset.