News
King of Fighters XV Game Reveals Trailers for Mai Shiranui, King
posted on by Adriana Hazra
SNK began streaming a trailer on Thursday for its The King of Fighters XV game highlighting the character Mai Shiranui (voiced by Ami Koshimizu).
The company also streamed a trailer on April 1 highlighting the character King (voiced by Harumi Ikoma).
The King of Fighters XV will launch in 2021. The game's initial roster includes: Shun'Ei, Meitenkun, Benimaru Nikaido, Iori, Joe Higashi, Kyo, Chizuru, K', Leona Heidern, Andy Bogard, Yuri Sakazaki, Terry Bogard, and Yashiro Nanakase.
SNK released The King of Fighters XIV, the latest installment in the franchise, for PlayStation 4 in August 2016. SNK then released the game for PC via Steam in June 2017.
The series is inspiring a Chinese-animated CG film titled The King of Fighters: Awaken that will debut simultaneously worldwide in 2022.