King of Fighters XV Game Reveals Trailers for Mai Shiranui, King

SNK began streaming a trailer on Thursday for its The King of Fighters XV game highlighting the character Mai Shiranui (voiced by Ami Koshimizu ).

The company also streamed a trailer on April 1 highlighting the character King (voiced by Harumi Ikoma ).

The King of Fighters XV will launch in 2021. The game's initial roster includes: Shun'Ei, Meitenkun, Benimaru Nikaido, Iori, Joe Higashi, Kyo, Chizuru, K', Leona Heidern, Andy Bogard, Yuri Sakazaki, Terry Bogard, and Yashiro Nanakase.

SNK released The King of Fighters XIV , the latest installment in the franchise , for PlayStation 4 in August 2016. SNK then released the game for PC via Steam in June 2017.

The series is inspiring a Chinese-animated CG film titled The King of Fighters: Awaken that will debut simultaneously worldwide in 2022.