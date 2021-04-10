Ougyo Kawagishi's Noroken no Hime no Overkill Novels Get Manga in August

Novels about blacksmith, woman with cursed sword launched last year

The official Twitter account for Shogakukan 's Yawaraka Spirits website revealed on Thursday that Ougyo Kawagishi 's Noroken no Hime no Overkill: Tokkuni Life wa Rei nanoni (Overkill of the Princess' Cursed Sword: Even though Life Was Already at Zero) novel series is getting a manga adaptation that will start around August. The Twitter account for the website also stated that it is preparing to launch "many other" new serializations as well. The account did not state who would be drawing the manga adaptation of Noroken no Hime no Overkill: Tokkuni Life wa Rei nanoni .

Shogakukan published the first novel with illustrations by so-bin on September 18, and the second novel on February 18.

The novels center on Thea, a boy whose dream is to become a ceremonial swordmaker. On his way to the capital to realize his dream, he is attacked by orcs, but just at that moment, a strange female swordfighter appears and slaughters the orcs brutally in an obvious overkill. Her name is Shey, and she wields a cursed weapon. Thea then finds himself becoming Shey's exclusive blacksmith.

Kawagishi is the original light novel author of the 10-volume Jinsei light novel series, which launched in 2012 and ended in 2015. The light novel series inspired a 13-episode television anime series in 2014. Funimation released the series on home video under the title Jinsei - Life Consulting .

Source: Yawaraka Spirits' Twitter account