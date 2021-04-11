Wagnaria!!'s Karino Takatsu, When A Magician's Pupil Smiles' Chisaki Kanai Each Launch New Manga

Takatsu's new comedy manga will launch on May 12

The May issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine revealed on Monday that it will launch four new manga, including new series by Chisaki Kanai and Karino Takatsu .

Takatsu's new manga is titled Owl Night (romanization not confirmed, left in image below). The comedy manga features the tagline, "everyone has a secret at night." The manga will launch in the magazine's June issue on May 12.

Takatsu began her Working!! manga in Shonen Gangan in 2005, and ended it in 2014 with 13 volumes. The manga inspired three television anime seasons and a spinoff anime. Crunchyroll streamed all three series as they aired in Japan, and NIS America licensed and released the first two seasons in North America under the title Wagnaria!! . Aniplex of America released the third season and the WWW.WAGNARIA!! spinoff anime on home video.

Yen Press has released Takatsu's Servant × Service and My Monster Girl's Too Cool for You manga in English. Servant × Service inspired a television anime in 2013.

Kanai's new manga is titled Boku no Noroi no Kyūketsuki (My Curse's Vampire Princess) and it will launch in the magazine's August issue on July 12. The manga's tagline reads, "a vampire extermination story covered in blood and a curse and love."

Yen Press began releasing Kanai's three-volume When a Magician's Pupil Smiles manga digitally in 2015. The company released a one-volume omnibus of the manga in print on March 30.