Crunchyroll Streams Gloomy the Naughty Grizzly Anime, Announces More Dubs for Spring Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it is streaming the Gloomy the Naughty Grizzly ( Itazura Guma no Gloomy ) television anime based on Chack Mori's Gloomy Bear character on Monday in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Crunchyroll also revealed that it will stream dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German for the following anime:

The company will also stream an English dub for the second season of the Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun anime. Crunchyroll will add new Portuguese, Spanish, and French dubs for the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime's first season and original video anime (OVAs) as well as the first season of The Rising of The Shield Hero . The company will stream new Portuguese and Spanish dubs fo the second season of the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime and OVAs.

The Gloomy the Naughty Grizzly anime premiered on Tokyo MX on Monday . The anime is also streaming on YouTube in Japanese without English subtitles.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

GLOOMY is Pity's pet bear. He's a little over 6 feet and weighs as much as 2000 pomegranates. He's well trained for the most part, but he can never remember that he's not supposed to attack humans. Still, a pet owner must take ultimate responsibility for his pets. Recalling warm memories of GLOOMY as a cute bear cub, Pity tries to lead a life of peaceful co-existence with his pet bear.

The new staff members include original creator Chack Mori as animation director and series script supervisor, Megu Yagi and Aimi Morodome as scriptwriters, Kunihiko Mita and Yumiko Abe as 3D CGI directors, Hitomi Satō as art director, and Shōta Yoshida and Toshikazu Kuno as directors of photography.

Kōichi Yamadera voices Gloomy in the series. Natsuki Hanae plays Gloomy's owner Pitty. Takehiro Kubota (assistant director for ID: INVADED ) is directing the anime.

Sources: Crunchyroll, email correspondence