Failed Princesses Manga Ends in 6th Volume

6th volume to ship around September

Manga creator Ajiichi revealed on Twiter last week that her Failed Princesses ( Dekisokonai no Himegimi-tachi ) manga will end in the sixth compiled book volume around September.

Seven Seas licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Fujishiro Nanaki is super cute, super popular, and super annoyed with anyone as plain as her classmate Kurokawa Kanade. When Nanaki finds out her boyfriend's cheating on her, however, her life makes a complete 180—as does her relationship with Kanade. This all-new yuri manga series explores the budding romance between the cool girl in school and the “plain” girl she once brushed off!

The manga launched on Takeshobo 's Manga Life Storia Dash website in April 2018. The manga's fifth compiled book volume shipped on March 30.