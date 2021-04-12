Manga Entertainment Rebranding as Funimation in U.K and Ireland

All the merged company's anime will be available under one umbrella

Manga Entertainment and Funimation have announced that Manga is officially rebranding as Funimation in the UK and Ireland.

According to the announcment, from April 19, "the Manga website and social media channels in the UK and Ireland will start to evolve. Gradually, Manga Entertainment will merge with Funimation across Facebook , Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and web."

The announcement also says that by May 2021, all the company's anime will be available "under one umbrella in cinemas, on our streaming service and on home video."

According to the press release, the company will continue its distribution of physical, digital and theatrical anime without interruption.

In addition, the series Blue Exorcist and Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga are being launched on funimation .com for UK and Irish subscribers.