Mikase Hayashi Ends Marriage Purple Manga in 6th Volume

Manga about grade school rivals reuniting in high school launched in July 2018

The fifth compiled book volume of Mikase Hayashi 's Marriage Purple manga revealed on April 5 that the manga will end with its sixth volume this summer.

The manga centers on Rin, who gets into her dream high school, and there has an unexpected reunion with her elementary school classmate Yukichi. They never got along, and Yukichi seemed to enjoy picking a fight with Rin back then. When they meet each other again, Rin absentmindedly signs a piece of paper with her name, only for it to be a marriage contract with Yukichi. He promises not to submit it on the condition that Rin "never leave his side" for the next three years.

Hayashi launched the manga in Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine in July 2018.

CMX Manga previously published Hayashi's March on Earth ( Chikyuu Koushinkyoku ) manga in English.



Source: Marriage Purple volume 5