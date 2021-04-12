Netflix to Stream Live-Action Gundam Film; Jordan Vogt-Roberts to Direct

Brian K. Vaughan to write script for Sunrise, Legendary's movie

Netflix announced on Twitter on Monday that it will stream Sunrise and Legendary Pictures' live-action Hollywood Gundam film, and that Jordan Vogt-Roberts ( Kong: Skull Island ) will direct and produce the film.

Comic book author Brian K. Vaughan ( Y: The Last Man , Ex Machina , Runaways ) will write the script and serve as an executive producer for the film.

Legendary's executive vice president of production Cale Boyter ( Pokémon Detective Pikachu producer) will oversee the project. Boyter appeared with Bandai Namco Holdings president and representative director Mitsuaki Taguchi at Anime Expo in July 2018 to announce the adaptation. Robert Napton , former Bandai Entertainment Director of Marketing and Legendary Comics' current Senior Vice President of Publishing, moderated the panel segment about the live-action film project.

Napton and Sunrise Executive Expert for film production Ken Iyadomi revealed at a talk at a Project Anime industry presentation in March 2019, that the Gundam Unicorn 's cameo in Pacific Rim: Uprising helped create the relationships between Sunrise and Legendary Pictures, and set the scene for talks about a Gundam film project. Iyadomi said that although contacting the right people for the deal was difficult, the CEO of Sunrise was very easy to convince. Another factor that made the negotiations easier was that Legendary had less people, so decisions could be made quicker.

The " Gundam Franchise 's New Work Unveiling" event in April 2018 had listed a tentatively titled Mobile Suit Gundam UC2 ( Kidō Senshi Gundam UC2) project that would have an "overseas drama" format. The listing said the project takes place in Universal Calendar 0104 and would launch in 2022. After showing the listing at the April 2018 event, the Sunrise Studio 's emcee and one of the event's guests, Gundam Unicorn novelist Harutoshi Fukui , quickly told the audience to "pretend you didn't see that" visual.