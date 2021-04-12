Osamu Tezuka Characters Get Team Phoenix Crossover Manga by Spanish Artist Kenny Ruiz

New "space spectacle" manga launches in May

The May issue of Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Monday that Spanish artist Kenny Ruiz ( Telémaco, Dos Espadas ) will launch a new manga in collaboration with Tezuka Productions based on various characters of Osamu Tezuka 's manga. The manga is titled Team Phoenix and it will launch in the magazine's June issue on May 12.

Ruiz posted a preview image of the manga on Monday.

The first chapter of the "space spectacle" manga will have 50 pages.

In the manga's story, a robot alliance rules over 90% of the universe. The knight Sapphire is troubled over the pain of non-robots, and she makes a decision, for a new future.

Tezuka was a prolific manga artist who drew numerous influential works, including Astro Boy , Jungle Emperor Leo , Black Jack , Princess Knight , Dororo , and Phoenix , among many others. These works would go on to inspire following generations in manga storytelling and art, which would earn him the moniker "The God of Manga." Equally significant is his founding of the Mushi Production studio, where he would helm the production of anime adaptations of much of his manga, and other original productions. Perhaps most significant of these was Astro Boy , based on Tezuka's manga, which became Japan's first half-hour animated series. The show pioneered animation techniques and production methods that gave rise to the earliest aesthetics and styles of television anime.