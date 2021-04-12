Toronto Comic Arts Festival's Virtual Event Hosts Manga Creator Kabi Nagata

Nagata's latest work titled Meisо̄ Senshi Nagata Kabi: Gourmet de Go! launched on February 19

The Toronto Comic Arts Festival (TCAF) announced on Twitter on Tuesday that it will host manga creator Kabi Nagata as a guest at its virtual event.

Nagata's latest work titled Meisо̄ Senshi Nagata Kabi: Gourmet de Go! (Straying Warrior Kabi Nagata : Go Gourmet!) launched on February 19.

Seven Seas Entertainment will release Nagata's My Alcoholic Escape from Reality ( Genjitsu Tōhi Shitetara Boroboro ni Natta Hanashi ) manga in a single-volume edition digitally and in May. East Press published the autobiographical manga in Japan in November 2019.

Seven Seas Entertainment released Nagata's My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness manga in June 2017. The release has ranked on Amazon 's list of Best Graphic Novels for 2017 and BookScan's monthly list of top selling comics. The company then released her My Solo Exchange Diary manga in June 2018.

The Toronto Comic Arts Festival (TCAF) will hold a virtual event on May 8-15. TCAF is organizing the event in collaboration with Canzine and the Toronto Hand Eye Society.

TCAF canceled its physical convention in 2020 due to concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). All exhibitors received refunds for their tables. TCAF 2020 was scheduled to take place from May 9-10 in Toronto, Canada. The event was scheduled to host Kamome Shirahama , creator of the Witch Hat Atelier manga.

TCAF was founded in 2003, and has hosted several manga creators throughout the years. Canzine describes itself as "Canada's largest festival of zines and underground culture." The company's Canzine Festival was first held in Toronto in 1995. The Hand Eye Society is a non-profit organization that "showcases and nurtures videogames made primarily for creative expression."

Sources: Toronto Comic Arts Festival's Twitter account via Okazu