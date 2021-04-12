Yukemuri Sniper Reiwaban Manga Launches on May 6

The May issue of Shonengahosha 's Young King Bull magazine revealed on April 5 that Yūhō Hijikata and Tadashi Matsumori 's Yukemuri Sniper (Steam Sniper) suspense manga will have a new serialization titled Yukemuri Sniper Reiwaban (Steam Sniper Reiwa Version) that will launch in the magazine's next issue on May 6. The manga will serialize a new chapter every two months.

Hijikata is one of the reported pennames of Oldboy writer Garon Tsuchiya , although the author has not officially acknowledged the several pseudonyms attributed to him. Matsumori drew the Katakoi Saburô manga with writer Kazuo Koike ( Lone Wolf and Cub ).

The Yukemuri Sniper manga inspired a 2009 live-action television adaptation directed by Hitoshi Ohne ( Akihabara @ DEEP , Train Man stage play adaptation). The series received a live-action New Year's special in 2012.

In the original manga that ran in Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha's Manga Sunday magazine from 1998 to 2004, an elite hitman tries to escape his bloody past and live his remaining years in peace. He takes on the name "Gen-san" and runs a secluded hot-spring inn. The story deals with the various people he encounters around the inn.