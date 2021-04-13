3rd Gundam: Reconguista in G Compilation Film Opens in Japan on July 22

New visual, teaser video also revealed

The " Gundam Topics 2021" event in Tokyo on Tuesday announced that Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista III: Uchū kara no Isan (The Legacy of Space), the third of five planned compilation films for the Gundam Reconguista in G anime, will open in Japan on July 22. The event also revealed a visual for the third film.

The event also revealed a new teaser video or the film, and a video message from Yoshiyuki Tomino .

Tomino says in his message that he has found the stamina to continue working during this time because the franchise is a "bright line for children to watch." He added that he does have some anxiety about what would happen if some of his staff got sick, but said having a job keeps people energetic and healthy, and so he is using his work to keep himself healthy.

The second film in the compilation film series, Reconguista in G the Movie II Bellri's Fierce Charge ( Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista II: Bellri Gekishin ), opened in Japan in February 2020.

The first film, Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista I: Ike! Core Fighter (Go! Core Fighter), opened in Japan in November 2019. The film screened in 22 theaters in Japan for two weeks. The film ranked at #1 in the mini-theater rankings for its two weekends.

Right Stuf released the Gundam Reconguista in G television anime series on Blu-ray Disc in North America in October 2016, and it describes the story:

The new era begins!

The turbulent era known as the Universal Century has ended. Now, mankind looks towards prosperity and peace in the new era known as the Regild Century (R.C.). One of the most important resources in this era is the Capital Tower - a space elevator which towers over the land connecting Earth to space. Its purpose, to transport the Photon Batteries the Earth relies on for power. It is worshiped as a holy place.

Tasked with protecting the tower, one day on a practice mission, young Capital Guard cadet, Bellri Zenam is attacked by a high-performance G-Self Mobile Suit. Despite having never before encountered the G-Self, he feels a strange connection to it and its pilot, a space pirate called Aida Surugan.

Little does Bellri know that he is about to uncover truths which will shake the entire Regild Century.

Gundam Reconguista in G celebrated the Gundam franchise's 35th anniversary, and marked the first return of franchise creator Yoshiyuki Tomino as chief director of an original Gundam series since Turn A Gundam . After a theatrical premiere of the first three episodes in August 2014, the anime premiered on Japanese television in October 2014.

The Gundam Reconguista in G: From the Past to the Future nine-minute short was then screened at the Gundam Front Tokyo's Wall-G Theater at Diver City Tokyo starting in May 2015.

Sources: Gundam.info, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web