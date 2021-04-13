Ensemble Stars! TV Anime Team Reunites for 5th Anniversary Music Video

Video features "Walk with your smile" acoustic version, characters not seen in TV anime

Game developer Happy Elements began streaming a fifth anniversary anime promotional video for its Ensemble Stars! franchise on Tuesday. The video features the acoustic version of the franchise 's "Walk with your smile" song, with the staff of the franchise 's anime adaptation reuniting to produce the video. The video also features idol units from the franchise who did not appear in the anime adaptation.

The "idol-training produce game" takes place at a private boys' idol-training school with a history of turning out many great talents in show business. The protagonist is the school's lone female student who transfers to the school because of a special situation, and enters the school's producer department. The game features 14 different idol units and has a cast of more than 50 male voice actors.

The anime adaptation of the game premiered in July 2019. The cast from the game returned for the anime. The franchise also includes a manga, novels, stage musical adaptations, and CDs.

Ensemble Stars!! (with two exclamation points), the rhythm game for the franchise , launched in March 2020.