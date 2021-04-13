Koi wo Shiranai Boku-tachi wa Manga Ends in May

The May issue of Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine announced on Tuesday that Minami Mizuno 's Koi o Shiranai Boku-tachi wa (We Who Know Nothing of Love) manga will end in the magazine's next issue in May. The manga's 11th compiled book volume will ship this June.

The manga began with a one-shot in Bessatsu Margaret in January 2018, before launching a full serialization in June 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 10th volume on February 25. The manga went on hiatus last November, but returned in December.

The story centers on Eiji and Naohiko, two first-year high school students who have been friends since middle school. Naohiko has been in a long-distance relationship with his girlfriend Izumi since middle school, and Izumi is also good friends with Eiji. Eiji was mostly satisfied with being seen as a fun upperclassman in middle school, but something about high school changes him.

Mizuno launched her Rainbow Days manga in the February 2012 issue of Bessatsu Margaret , and ended it in March 2017. Shueisha published the 15th and final compiled book volume in April 2017. The manga inspired a drama CD that Shueisha bundled with a limited edition of the seventh volume in October 2014. The manga then inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2016. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The manga's 13th volume then bundled an original anime DVD in September 2016.