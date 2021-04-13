When We Shout For Love's Yuka Kitagawa Ends Sekai de Ichiban Itaranu Koi Manga in May

Romance manga about antisocial girl, high class guy launched in October

Manga creator Yuka Kitagawa revealed on Twitter on Tuesday that Kitagawa's Sekai de Ichiban Itaranu Koi ( The Most Immature Love in the World ) manga will end with its eighth chapter in the next issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine, which will ship on May 13.

Kitagawa launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend on October 13. The manga's first compiled volume shipped on February 12.

The manga centers on Mirai, a high school student who is very antisocial. Her one wish is, "please let me make a true friend, even if it's just one person." On her first day of high school, she is hit on by a university student, when a young man who is also a first-year high school student named Tohru Sumeragi saves her. Sumeragi is a bit of an airhead and is very pure, but he's also from a very high class family. Mirai wonders if someone like him could really become her friend.

Kodansha Comics has released Kitagawa's three-volume When We Shout for Love 's manga in English digitally.

