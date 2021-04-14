Konami Announces GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon Game for Switch, PC

Game launches in 2022; Early Access onbegins on May 13

Konami announced during Nintendo 's Indie World Showcase livestream on Wednesday a new game titled GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam that will launch in 2022. The game will launch in Early Access on Steam on May 13. Konami streamed a trailer:

Konami describes the 2D action game:

Ryukotsuki has returned after a thousand years, undoing the seal upon hell and bringing forth monsters and evil spirits who threaten the end of the world. The Getsu clan has kept watch over the underworld ever since the first Fuma defeated Ryukotsuki. Now, their heroic 27th leader must descend into that vile abyss to root out the evil behind this cataclysm.

The game will feature Ukiyo-e-inspired visuals, weapon-based combat, roguelite action, a weapon enhancement system, and a Soul Devour power-up system.

Early Access players will also receive a digital art book, a mini spundtrack, and the original GetsuFumaDen game that inspired the upcoming game.

Konami launched the original GetsuFumaDen game for Nintendo 's Famicom in Japan in 1987.

