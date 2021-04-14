Otoppe Musical Film's Teaser Reveals Guest Cast, October 15 Opening

The official website for Gekijо̄ban Otoppe Papa Don't Cry , the new movie musical for the Otoppe children's anime, began streaming a teaser trailer for the film on Wednesday. The teaser reveals the guest cast and October 15 opening date of the film.

The guest cast includes (clockwise from upper left in image above) Takumi Saitou as Minsiter Rararatta of the Utaune Comet, Eriko Watanabe and Miho Kimura of the comedian duo Asagaya Shimai as Utaune residents Eriko Suisui and Miho Suisui, comedian Mitsunori Fukuda as Fukubi, and actress MoeMi as Utaune resident Vanguard Suisui.

In the film, the Otoppe Windy will become a "dad" and raise an Otoppe named Lilu who looks just like him.

Kurumi Inagaki will play the new character Lilu. The returning cast from the television anime includes: Yuka Iguchi as Windy, Misaki Kuno as Sina, and Hidetoshi Nishijima as Westy.

Takashi Iitsuka ( The World Yamizukan ) is directing the film. Kunihito Mukо̄da is writing the script. Isao Yoshida is composing the music. pH Studio is handling the CG animation, and ROBOT is producing the film.

The Otoppe anime premiered on NHK E-tele in 2017. The series follows Sina, who aims to be the best DJ in the world, and the mysterious Otoppe creatures who are created from sound.

