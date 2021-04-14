Studio 4°C's Gyokō no Nikuko-san Film's Full Trailer Previews Songs

The official website for Studio 4°C 's anime film of Kanako Nishi 's Gyokō no Nikuko-chan (Nikuko of the Fishing Harbor) novel began streaming the full trailer for the film on Thursday. The trailer reveals and previews both the film's theme song "Image no Uta" (Image Poem), and the film's ending theme song "Taketen" by GReeeeN . For the film, 10-year-old Kurumi Inagaki sings a GReeeeN -produced cover of "Image no Uta," which was the debut single of veteran singer-songwriter Takuro Yoshida .

The previously announced cast includes:

Shinobu Ōtake as protagonist Nikuko

as protagonist Nikuko Flutist and model Cocomi as Nikuko's daughter Kikuko in her first voice acting role

as Nikuko's daughter Kikuko in her first voice acting role Natsuki Hanae as Ninomiya, Kikuko's classmate

as Ninomiya, Kikuko's classmate Ikuji Nakamura as Sassan, the manager of the yakiniku restaurant where Nikuko works

as Sassan, the manager of the yakiniku restaurant where Nikuko works Riho Yoshioka as Miu , a close friend of Nikuko's when she was younger

as Miu , a close friend of Nikuko's when she was younger Matsuko Deluxe as the clairvoyant Darcia , who appears in a program airing on TV at the yakiniku restaurant where Nikuko works

as the clairvoyant Darcia , who appears in a program airing on TV at the yakiniku restaurant where Nikuko works Izumi Ishii as Maria, Kikuko's friend

as Maria, Kikuko's friend Atsushi Yamanishi and Yuichi Yasoda in unannounced roles

The film will open on June 11.

Ayumu Watanabe ( Children of the Sea , Space Brothers ) is directing the anime at Studio 4°C . Satomi Ooshima ( Hataraki Man ) is penning the script. Kenichi Konishi ( Children of the Sea , A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Sanma Akashiya ( Santa Claus Tsukamaeta! screenwriter and original creator) is planning and producing the film. ASMIK Ace is distributing the film.

Gentosha published the original novel in April 2014. The "human drama" novel centers on a mother named Nikuko and her daughter, Kikuko, who live on a boat. The novel follows their paths in life, and their growth. The novels have more than 350,000 copies in print.

