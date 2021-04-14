We Must Never Fall in Love! Manga Ends With 9th Volume

Final volume ships in November

The eighth compiled book volume of Haru Tsukishima 's We Must Never Fall in Love! ( Zettai ni Tokimeite wa Ikenai! ) manga revealed on Tuesday that the manga will end with the ninth volume in November.

Kodansha Comics licensed the series, and it describes the story:

After getting turned down by the guy she had a crush on for ages, Sakura thought things couldn't get much worse...until she realized that she had been seen! Embarassed, defeated, and exhausted, the only thing keeping her going was that she was about to meet her cute little step-brother...until it turns out that her "cute little brother" was not only a tall, handsome guy in her class, but he was the one who'd seen her get rejected! Now Sakura has to pretend everything is cool, but with an over-protective "little brother" who sees the best in Sakura, and an aloof crush who starts to take an interest, Sakura's high-school life will be anything but easy!

Tsukishima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in September 2017.