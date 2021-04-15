News
My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay TV Anime Confirmed
posted on by Egan Loo
Shinichi Fukuda's manga about popular girl roping loner boy into cosplay hobby launched in 2018
Square Enix confirmed on Friday that Shinichi Fukuda's My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru) manga is inspiring a television anime. The announcement came in this year's ninth issue of Square Enix's Young Gangan magazine.
Square Enix Manga & Books publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Traumatized by a childhood incident with a friend who took exception to his love of traditional dolls, doll-artisan hopeful Wakana Gojō passes his days as a loner, finding solace in the home ec room at his high school. To Wakana, people like beautiful Marin Kitagawa, a trendy girl who's always surrounded by a throng of friends, is practically an alien from another world. But when cheerful Marin--never one to be shy--spots Wakana sewing away one day after school, she barges in with the aim of roping her quiet classmate into her secret hobby: cosplay.
The manga launched in Young Gangan in Janaury 2018. Square Enix published the manga's sixth volume in November 2020, and will publish the seventh on April 24. Square Enix Manga & Books published the third volume in English in December 2020.
Source: Comic Natalie
Update: Typo fixed. Thanks, meruru.
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history