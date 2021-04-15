New Revue Starlight Anime Film Unveils Trailer, Visual

The official Twitter account of the Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight franchise unveiled a trailer and visual on Thursday for the franchise 's upcoming brand-new anime film.

Film attendees for the first two weeks will receive an illustrated mini colored paper with reproduced autographs from the cast.

The franchise 's website also revealed that the third main play in the franchise , Shōjo Kageki Revue Starlight The LIVE #3 Growth , will run from July 23-August 1. The play was originally scheduled for summer 2020.

The new film will debut on May 21.

The Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight Rondo Rondo Rondo compilation film opened in August 2020. The film was first slated to open in May 2020, but was postponed due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The new film will continue the story of the compilation film.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the franchise 's earlier television anime, and it describes the story:

After receiving a mysterious invitation to audition for a coveted spot with, Starlight, a popular musical revue troupe, star-struck contestants begin honing their talents and competing against each other for a chance of a lifetime. Among the hopefuls are childhood friends, Karen and Hikari, who once promised each other that they would take the stage together. With each contender working tirelessly hard to win, it's the girls' passionate dedication to their lifelong dream that'll truly transform their performances as the curtains rise.

Bushiroad announced the franchise in April 2017 with a stage musical and television anime project. The musical Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight The LIVE , billed as a "2.5 dimension musical and live concert," ran in Tokyo in September 2017. The 12-episode television anime series premiered in July 2018. Sentai Filmworks streamed the series on HIDIVE with English subtitles and an English dub . The franchise also inspired a new mini anime titled Shōjo☆Konto All Starlight (Girl Comedy Skit All Starlight), which premiered in July 2019.

Sora Goto and Kanata Nakamura launched Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight Overture , the first manga for the franchise , in Kadokawa 's Dengeki G's Comic magazine in January 2018, and ended it in October 2018. The franchise also includes the Butai Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight ―The LIVE― SHOW MUST GO ON and Yonkoma Starlight manga.

Ateam's Revue Starlight Re LIVE smartphone game launched worldwide in April 2019. A third stage musical production was slated for July 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19.

Thanks to Craig Henry for the news tip.