World End Economica Visual Novel's Switch Version Launches on April 22

Sekai Games' WORLD END ECONOMiCA -complete- release bundles all 3 episodes

Sekai Project 's Sekai Games label for console games announced on Thursday that its Switch release of Spicy Tails' World End Economica visual novel will launch on April 22.

The new release, titled WORLD END ECONOMiCA -complete- , will bundle all three episodes in a single release.

Visual novel publisher Sekai Project released the first visual novel episode of World End Economica on Steam in 2014, then launched a Kickstarter to localize the second and third episodes.

Sekai Project describes the story:

Written by Isuna Hasekura , the author of Spice and Wolf , World End Economica is a three-part visual novel set in the far future on the moon, 16 years after humans have begun to colonize it. A young boy named Haru has been chasing his wildest dream -- to stand where no man has stood before. To do so he needs capital... a ludicrous amount of capital. What better place to get that much money than by using the stock market?

Sekai Project announced in 2016 that it would release the game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in 2017. The release was delayed, and Sekai Project confirmed in March that it is canceling the PS Vita release after Sony announced that it will close the digital stores for PlayStation 3, PSP, and Vita this summer.

The first episode of the game launched in Japan in 2011, followed by the second episode in 2012, and the third episode in August 2013.

Spicy Tails launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for an anime of the visual novel in November 2019, and ended successfully. Spicy Tails unveiled a promotional video for the proposed anime adaptation in October 2020.

