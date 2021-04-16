CreepHyp Song 'Polico' Inspires Hyper Positive Yogoremon TV Anime Shorts

Entertainment company Firebug announced on Friday that a new short anime titled Hyper Positive Yogoremon will begin airing within Fuji TV Chara Dachi Museum program on Sunday, April 18. The character is inspired by the band CreepHyp 's song "Polico," which is also the anime's theme song.

The story will center on Otarō, a creature themed around dirt known as a yogoremon. It and other yogoremon will ask the meaning of words and explain negative terms in positive ways. The cast includes CreepHyp guitarist (and "Polico" lyricist and composer) Sekaikan Ozaki , Rubber Girl comedy duo Tsubasa Tobinaga and Yōsuke Ōmizu, and Chikara Honda . Ozaki plays Sabizaki-kun, Tobinaga plays Otarō, Chikara Honda plays the narrator, and Ōmizu voices the rest of the characters.

The anime is a collaboration between Firebug, Fuji TV , and Bandai. Yūyama Sekine is directing the anime, while Yūta Sakai (HAPPYMAN) is producing the animation. Akiyasu Nishimura and Yōji Ōya ( PLEX ) are designing the characters and logo. Akira Tsujinaka and Hiroaki Yoshida are credited for planning and scriptwriting. Firebug, Bandai, and Fuji TV are presenting the anime.

