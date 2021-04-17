The Vampire Dies in No Time Manga Goes on 1-Month Hiatus

Manga returns on May 27

This year's 20th issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Thursday that Itaru Bonnoki 's Kyūketsuki wa Sugu Shinu ( The Vampire Dies in No Time ) manga will go on hiatus, and will return in the magazine's 26th issue on May 27.

The gag manga centers on Dralc, a vampire who is feared as he is rumored to be invincible. The vampire hunter Ronaldo goes to Dralc's castle after hearing that Dralc has kidnapped a child. But when Ronaldo arrives at the castle, he finds that Dralc keeps dying over every small thing and turning to dust. Dralc's true nature is that of the weakest vampire of them all.

Rookie manga creator Bonnoki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in June 2015. Akita Shoten published the manga's 17th compiled book volume April 8.

The manga is inspiring an the television anime that will premiere in October.