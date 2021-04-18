Key's Jun Maeda Reveals Nekogari Zoku no Osa Novel's Story, May 19 Release

Media company Visual Arts/Key formally announced writer Jun Maeda 's new novel Nekogari Zoku no Osa (The Cat-Hunting Tribe's Chief) on April 12. The novel will ship on May 19. The novel's site also provides a summary of the novel's story.

The novel's story begins when a college student sees a woman on a cliff by the sea. When he approaches her, he finds out that she was trying to commit suicide by jumping off the cliff. She tells the college student about herself, about how she has composed many famous pieces of music, and how she is somehow hated by all cats. As she talks, the student can only think of the composer's eloquence, and cannot stand the thought of the first genius he has ever met seeking to die. With the intent of changing her mind, he invites her to his boarding house. What follows is the story of their six days together.

Kodansha previously listed the book in January with a release date of March 23, but later removed the listing.

Maeda is known for writing the Visual Arts/Key visual novels Kanon , Air , Clannad , and Little Busters! , all of which received anime adaptations. Maeda also composed the music for the visual novels he has written. He has composed, or otherwise supervised the musical production, for other Key visual novels, such as Kud Wafter and Rewrite .

Maeda first collaborated with P.A. Works to develop the Angel Beats! mixed media project in 2010, and they collaborated again on the 2015 Charlotte anime, and once again for last October's The Day I Became a God anime. Maeda composed themes and music for all three anime.

Maeda provided the original concept for the Summer Pockets game that debuted for Windows PC in June 2018 and for iOS and Android devices in December 2018. Additionally, Maeda is developing Heaven Burns Red , his first completely new game in over 14 years.

Maeda is suffering from idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy (unexplained enlargement and weakening of the heart's left ventricle). He was hospitalized for five months in 2016. He revealed later that year that his heart condition requires a heart transplant, although he later reassured fans that he still has long to live, and will still write more stories.