Aoi Hane Mitsuketa! Anime Short Reveals 2 Promo Videos, Story, Staff, Cast, April 26 Online Debut

The official website for the anime adaptation of Itsumo Togashi 's Aoi Hane Mitsuketa! Sagashitemiyō Mijika na Tori-tachi (We Found a Blue Feather! Let's Seek Out Nearby Birds) picture book revealed two promotional videos on Monday. The website also revealed the show's main staff and cast.

The anime will stream on d Anime Store starting on April 26. The anime stars Nanako Mori as Hayato, Rina Endō as Hina, and Tomokazu Sugita as Karasu (Crow).

Noovo, a new animation studio founded by Studio Colorido founder Hideo Uda , is producing the anime alongside pH. Uda founded Noovo in January 2020 as part of game developer Epic Games' Epic MegaGrants funding program to develop projects using the company's Unreal Engine. Uda is also directing the anime and serving as a producer. Takahiro Kawakoshi (episode director for Fruits Basket 2nd Season , Your Lie in April ) is the anime's chief director. Jun Misaki is writing the scripts, and Yuiko Ōhara (theme song composition for Little Witch Academia ) and Tatsuki Tagaya are composing the music.

The anime's story centers on Haru and Hina, two siblings who live in the city and get along well. One day they find a beautiful blue feather on the road, and they set out to find its owner. A mysterious crow appears before them, and acts as a guide. The three then go on a journey to find the owner, meeting various birds along the way.

The original picture book shipped on November 19.

Sources: Aoi Hane Mitsuketa! anime's website, MoCa News