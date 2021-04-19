Crunchyroll Expands Reborn! Anime's Streaming Territories

Anime streams in Americas, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Middle East, North Africa

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it will expand the streaming territories for the anime adaptation of Akira Amano 's Reborn! manga. The updated list of streaming territories includes the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, non-French-speaking Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. Crunchyroll previously streamed the anime in English-speaking regions, but the company will release episodes in each new region's respective language over the following months.

The anime ran from 2006 to 2010. Crunchyroll and Viz Media streamed the anime adaptation outside Japan. The series is also streaming on Hulu . Discotek Media licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc in September and October 2018. The company describes the story:

The tenth boss of the Vongola mafia family has been decided, and it's Japanese high school student Tsunayoshi Sawada! ...Also known as "Loser Tsuna." He's not smart, he's not athletic, and he's the furthest thing from cool. But the boys back in Sicily aren't about to let Tsuna stay that way. To make a man out of a boy, they send in the baby--the best hitman in the business, Reborn! In this collection, the daily life of Tsuna and the people he meets, fights, and grows to trust (admist zany antics) are contrasted by the deadly battles brought on by a rival seeking to take the Vongola boss position for himself. Then, Tsuna is cast into the future, to deal with a threat that promises to end the Vongola for good.

Amano launched Reborn! in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2004, and ended it in 2012. Viz Media released 16 volumes of the 42-volume manga in North America.

Source: Crunchyroll