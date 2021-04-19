Final Live-Action Rurouni Kenshin Film's Teaser Highlights Kenshin's Batttōsai Days

Meeting with Tomoe also teased from 2nd of 2 upcoming films

The official website for the two 'final chapter' films in the live-action film series based on Nobuhiro Watsuki 's Rurouni Kenshin manga began streaming a teaser trailer for Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning , the second of the two films, on Tuesday. The video previews Kenshin's days as the assassin Battōsai for the Isshin Shishi rebels, and his meeting with Tomoe. The site also unveiled a poster visual for the film.

Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final , the first of the two films, will open in Japan on April 23, while Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning , the second film, will open on June 4.

The films were originally slated to open on July 3 and August 7 last year, but were delayed to this year due the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Riku Ōnishi is the only new cast member among the five main cast members, replacing Kaito Ōyagi as Yahiko Myojin. The returning cast includes Takeru Satoh as Kenshin Himura, Emi Takei as Kaoru Kamiya, Munetaka Aoki as Sanosuke Sagara, and Yū Aoi as Megumi Takani. Yosuke Eguchi will also return as Hajime Saitō. Yusuke Iseya and Tao Tsuchiya will reprise their roles from the previous film as Aoshi Shinomori and Misao Makimachi, respectively.

Mackenyu will play antagonist Enishi Yukishiro in the films. Enishi operates a black market arms company on the Chinese mainland, and manipulated Shishio through the sale of weapons and a warship to him. Issei Takahashi , Nijirō Murakami , and Masanobu Andou will play the characters Katsura Kogorō, Okita Sōji, and Takasugi Shinsaku, respectively, in the Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning film.

Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final will have an original story that will differ from the story in the manga. The film will center on the story from the manga's "Jinchū" arc, which features Kenshin's conflict with the mysterious weapons dealer Enishi. Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning will tell the story of how Kenshin got his cross-shaped scar. Kasumi Arimura will play the character Tomoe Yukishiro in the films. Tomoe was Kenshin's wife during his days as the assassin Battōsai, and her story ties into Kenshin's iconic X-shaped scar. Kenshin and Tomoe's relationship was previously portrayed in the Rurouni Kenshin: Trust & Betrayal original video anime ( OVA ) project.

Keishi Ōtomo is returning to direct the films. The rock band ONE OK ROCK returns as to perform the theme song "Renegade" for the films.