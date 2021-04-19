Rin Asano's Deaimon Manga Gets Anime Project

Manga about father-daughter relationship in confectionary shop launched in 2016

The official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on Monday that Rin Asano 's Deaimon manga is getting an anime project. The announcement did not reveal the anime's format.

Asano posted a commemorative illustration on Twitter on Monday.

The manga's story centers on Nagomu, a man who left his home in Kyoto and his family's confectionary shop when he became a musician. Upon hearing that his father has been hospitalized though, he comes back home to take over the family business. However, while he was gone, a young girl named Itsuka started working at the shop. The whereabouts of Itsuka's parents is unknown, and she has no other relatives, and Nagomu finds himself as foster parent for Itsuka. Itsuka, on the other hand, dislikes Nagomu for abandoning the family to become a musician. She proclaims that it will be her who will take over the shop one day instead of Nagomu.

The manga launched in the May 2016 issue of Young Ace . Kadokawa published the manga's 10th compiled volume on November 4, and will publish the 11th compiled volume on May 1.

ADV Manga previously published part of Asano's Tengai Retrogical manga in English.