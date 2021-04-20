Himenospia by Killing Bites' Shinya Murata Manga Ends

Hero's Inc.'s Compilex published the final chapter of Shinya Murata and Nobuhiko Yanai 's Himenospia manga on April 16. The manga's eighth and final volume will ship on April 28.

The manga centers on Himeno Endō, a high school girl who is bullied and treated like a slave at school, and abused by her mother at home. But one day she is bitten by an insect, and her entire world changes.

Murata and Yanai launched the manga in Monthly Hero's in March 2017. The manga moved online to Comiplex in December 2020.

Murata's Killing Bites manga with artist Kazasa Sumita inspired a 12-episode television anime that premiered in January 2018. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Yanai previously drew a manga adaptation of Tsukasa Kawaguchi 's Lord Marksman and Vanadis ( Madan no Ō to Vanadis ) light novel series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine from 2011 to 2016, and Kadokawa published 10 volumes for the manga. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed and released all 10 volumes of the manga in English.

