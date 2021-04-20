News
Stalker Jokers Manga Has 3 Chapters Left

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Artist Hiroto Ōishi continued manga after author Hiromichi Ōga passed away last year

The latest update of manga artist Hiroto Ōishi and late manga creator Hiromichi Ōga's Stalker Jokers (Stalker Jōka-dan, or Stalker Purification Team) manga revealed on Tuesday that the manga will end in three chapters.

Ōga and Ōishi (Dorei-ku: Boku to 23-nin no Dorei manga) launched the manga in Evening in July 2018, and the series later moved to the Comic Days website. Ōga passed away on November 6 last year, and Ōishi continued the manga with manuscripts that Ōga left behind.

The manga changed to digital-only volumes starting with the fourth volume in May 2020. Kodansha released the sixth volume digitally on February 10.

The manga's story takes place in a distorted version of modern-day Japan where there is a large "stalker problem." The number of incidents increases every day, and it is up to the dark to purify the darkness.

Source: Comic Days

