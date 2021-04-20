Stalker Jokers Manga Has 3 Chapters Left

The latest update of manga artist Hiroto Ōishi and late manga creator Hiromichi Ōga's Stalker Jokers ( Stalker Jōka-dan, or Stalker Purification Team) manga revealed on Tuesday that the manga will end in three chapters.

Ōga and Ōishi ( Dorei-ku: Boku to 23-nin no Dorei manga) launched the manga in Evening in July 2018, and the series later moved to the Comic Days website. Ōga passed away on November 6 last year, and Ōishi continued the manga with manuscripts that Ōga left behind.

The manga changed to digital-only volumes starting with the fourth volume in May 2020. Kodansha released the sixth volume digitally on February 10.

The manga's story takes place in a distorted version of modern-day Japan where there is a large "stalker problem." The number of incidents increases every day, and it is up to the dark to purify the darkness.

Source: Comic Days