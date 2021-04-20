Usogui Manga Gets Spinoff, Batuque Manga Serializes Irregularly

Manga creator Toshio Sako stated on Twitter on April 16 that all chapters of their Batuque manga beginning with the 106th chapter will serialize irregularly due to the planning and writing of an upcoming spinoff manga for Sako's Usogui manga. The 105th chapter of Batuque debuted on April 16. Sako added that while they are unsure, they might still be able to make a monthly serialization for Batuque .

Sako began the Usogui manga in 2006, and ended it in December 2017. The manga has 49 volumes. The manga follows a brilliant gambler named Baku "Usogui" Madarame as he lays down his life as the wager for various games.

The series inspired an original video animation ( OVA ) bundled with the manga's 26th volume in 2012. A live-action film was announced in 2016 but it has not yet debuted.

Sako launched the Batuque manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in July 2018, and it moved online to the Tonari no Young Jump web magazine and the Yanjan! app in May 2020.

Sako created the new character "Shiden" who debuted as part of a collaboration in Wright Flyer Studios ' Bukiyo Saraba smartphone game in September 2017.