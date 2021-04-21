ForwardWorks Reveals Nyorokko Smartphone Game by Tsubasa Honda

Actor, online game fan Honda designs asymmetrical game launching early summer

Game developer ForwardWorks announced on Tuesday that it is publishing a new smartphone game early this summer titled Nyorokko , with actor Tsubasa Honda (a self-professed fan of online games) leading the project as planner, character designer, game designer, and the service model. Microsoft Japan is also collaborating with the development.

ForwardWorks describes the game as an eight-player asymmetrical survival action game, with players divided into a two-player "Visitors (Angels)" team, and a six-player "Keepers (Humans)" team. The game will evoke a nostalgic feeling, with distinct character designs and simple mechanics.

The game will only be maintained for six months, with ForwardWorks maintaining a focused experience during that time that will lead up to a finale event.

Source: ForwardWorks via Gematsu