Manga Creator, Animator Fumio Hisamatsu Passes Away at 77

Publisher Seirindo announced on Sunday that manga creator Fumino Hisamitsu passed away on April 16. He was 77.

Hisamitsu was born in Nagoya in 1943, and debuted with the Chikyū Ayaushi manga volume when he was 15 years old. He also worked as an assistant to Osamu Tezuka .

He designed characters and served as a key animator for the Shōnen Ninja Kaze no Fujimaru , Bōken Gabotenjima , and Mirai Kara Shōnen Super Jetter anime, and he drew manga adaptations of all three. He's also credited as the original creator for Bōken Gabotenjima .

Hisamitsu was also the first manga creator to adapt Japan's mythological text Records of Ancient Matters into a manga form in its entirety, in the Manga de Yomu Kojiki series. He also drew manga adaptations of other historical texts, and manga about Japanese history, such as the Dōgen-sama Monogatari manga and multiple volumes of the Gakushū Manga Nihon no Rekishi manga.

Hisamitsu's family held a private funeral.



Sources: Seirindo's Twitter account, Comic Natalie