Resident Evil 4 VR Game's Video Reveals 2021 Release Date

New game for Oculus Quest 2 VR headset will have FPS controls, upper body control, Touch controller features

Facebook 's Oculus Studios began streaming a new video for the new virtual reality version of the Resident Evil 4 game for the Oculus Quest 2 headset system on Wednesday. The video reveals that the game will debut later this year.

CAPCOM partnered with Facebook and developer Armature for the new version. The game will be played in a new first-person perspective, with movement handled via analog stick. Players can move their upper body independently, and can use the Touch controller to pick up items and interact with them.

CAPCOM released the Resident Evil 4 game for GameCube and later for PlayStation 2 in 2005. The company has since ported the game to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Wii, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iOS and Android devices, and PC. The game most recently released on Switch in May 2019. The game's story follows Leon S. Kennedy as he tries to rescue the U.S. president's daughter.

