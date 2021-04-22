2021 Crayon Shin-chan Film Delays Friday Opening Due to COVID-19

Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo seek new state of emergency before upcoming Golden Week holidays

The official website for Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Nazo Meki! Hana no Tenkasu Gakuen (Crayon Shin-chan the Movie - Shrouded in Mystery! The Flowers of Tenkazu Academy), the 29th film in the Crayon Shin-chan franchise , announced on Thursday that the staff has postponed the film's opening due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The staff members are also canceling the cast and staff's planned stage greeting at a Saturday screening. The film was previously slated to open in Japan this Friday , but the staff will announce the new opening date as soon as it is decided.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government asked the national government on Wednesday evening to declare a state of emergency, to counter the increase in COVID-19 cases and to significantly reduce the number of people out during the upcoming "Golden Week" holidays. In its discussions with the national government, the metropolis is proposing that the state of emergency lasts from this Sunday, April 25 to May 9 or May 11. Osaka and Hyogo prefectures have already asked the national government for a new state of emergency declaration.

Japan confirmed 5,291 new infections on Wednesday, which marks the first time in three months that the daily number of cases has been over 5,000. The daily case tally in Tokyo reached 843 on Wednesday, its highest tally since January 29 during the second state of emergency.

Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Gekitotsu! Rakuga Kingdom to Hobo Yonin no Yūsha , the 28th Crayon Shin-chan film, opened on September 11 last year after it was delayed from its April 24 opening due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film opened at #1. The film sold 212,000 tickets and earned 262 million yen (about US$2.47 million) in its opening weekend.