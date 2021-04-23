Universal Studios Japan, Super Nintendo World to Close During New COVID-19 State of Emergency

The official website for the Universal Studios Japan theme park announced on Friday that the park will temporarily close from Sunday, April 25 due to the third state of emergency against the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Osaka, among other prefectures. The announcement noted that the government is specifically asking theme parks to have no attendees during the state of emergency. The park will reopen once the government lifts the state of emergency.

Universal Studios Japan just opened its new Super Nintendo World area on March 18. The park had originally planned to open the area in late July 2020, in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but delayed the opening to prevent crowding, as a countermeasure against COVID-19. (The Olympics event itself has been delayed until this year also.) The park then planned to open the area on February 4, but this was again postponed due to the second state of emergency declaration for Osaka and other prefectures.

Universal Studios Japan as a whole closed last year from February 29 through June 19.

Universal Studios Japan 's other attractions include those themed around Hello Kitty . It has been hosting Detective Conan World attractions from March 12 to August 29. In the past, it has hosted limited-time attractions for One Piece , Final Fantasy, Evangelion , Attack on Titan , Dragon Ball Z , Monster Hunter, and other franchises.

