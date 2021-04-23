WarnerMedia Unites Adult Swim, HBO Max Adult Animation Teams; Appoints Suzanna Makkos as Programming Head

Makkos to serve as executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation

WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group announced on Friday that it has united the Adult Swim and HBO Max adult animation development teams, and it has appointed Suzanna Makkos in a newly expanded role as the executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation for both brands. Makkos will report to HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey and the president of Adult Swim Michael Ouweleen on all Adult Swim content on all platforms. Adult Swim 's development team, led by Walter Newman, will report to Makkos. The companies plan to have more synergy, expertise, and influence as a combined adult animation team.

Makkos worked 20 years at Fox Broadcasting, where she was the executive vice president of Comedy Programming & Development. She oversaw series such as Bob's Burgers, Great North, Son of Zorn, Duncanville, and Bordertown. She joined WarnerMedia in 2019.

WarnerMedia announced a reorganization of its divisions in March in 2019 that brings many of its subsidiaries and brands — including Otter Media (Ellation, Crunchyroll , Rooster Teeth , VRV ), Cartoon Network , Adult Swim , and Boomerang — into a single "Global Kids & Young Adults" unit.

Source: Press release